A group of migrants who had been blocked aboard a tanker in the Mediterranean for more than a month have been allowed to land in Sicily after Italy agreed to take them in.

The 25 people still at sea disembarked late on Saturday in the port town of Pozzallo, in Sicily, in southern Italy, due to health reasons, ending a "nightmare", the statement by NGO Mediterranea said.

"The longest and most shameful stand-off of European maritime history ends," Mediterranea tweeted after the landing.

The migrants had been transferred on Friday to the Italian charity ship Mare Jonio, operated by Mediterranea, after being anchored off the coast of Malta on the Maersk Etienne - operated by Maersk Tankers - since August.

