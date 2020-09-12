Palestinians in Gaza have burnt pictures of Israeli, US, Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalise ties with Israel.

Bahrain on Friday joined the UAE in agreeing to normalise relations with Israel, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran but one that could leave the Palestinians further isolated.

The Gaza protest was organised on Saturday by the ruling group Hamas.

"We have to fight the virus of normalisation and block all its paths before it succeeds, to prevent it from spreading," said Hamas official Maher al Holy.

Demonstrators set fire to pictures of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the UAE's Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nayhan.

