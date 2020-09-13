Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighter jets have attacked barracks and military sites of the armed Houthi movement in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

The coalition early on Sunday also destroyed four Houthi drones at Al Delmi air base north of Sanaa, said Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, citing local sources.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the coalition, which launched air strikes on two sites in Sanaa a day earlier.

Those strikes followed a Houthi claim it had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday using a ballistic missile and drones.

The coalition did not confirm an attack on Riyadh but said it had intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.

READ MORE: Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, drones

Bombings in Sanaa city have been relatively rare since September 2019, when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which it has been at war with since 2015.