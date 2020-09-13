WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strikes by Saudi-led coalition target Houthi sites in Yemen
The coalition also destroyed four Houthi drones at Al Delmi air base north of Sanaa, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
Air strikes by Saudi-led coalition target Houthi sites in Yemen
A general view of smoke rising in Sanaa, Yemen September 12, 2020. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 13, 2020

Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighter jets have attacked barracks and military sites of the armed Houthi movement in Yemen's capital Sanaa. 

The coalition early on Sunday also destroyed four Houthi drones at Al Delmi air base north of Sanaa, said Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, citing local sources.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the coalition, which launched air strikes on two sites in Sanaa a day earlier.

Those strikes followed a Houthi claim it had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday using a ballistic missile and drones.

The coalition did not confirm an attack on Riyadh but said it had intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.

READ MORE: Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, drones

Bombings in Sanaa city have been relatively rare since September 2019, when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which it has been at war with since 2015.

RECOMMENDED

Ongoing conflict

The conflict has killed 100,000 people and led to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most other cities in 2014 after ousting the Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Western-backed coalition that Saudi Arabia leads intervened to try to restore Hadi to power.

READ MORE:UN warns arms from West perpetuate Yemen conflict

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China