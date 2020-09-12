Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron "not to mess" with Turkey.

His comments come as tensions between the NATO allies escalate over disputes in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan also said that Macron was targeting him.

“Don’t mess with the Turkish people. Don’t mess with Turkey,” Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul on the 40th anniversary of the 1980 military coup.

Macron has recently criticised Ankara during the standoff between Greece and Cyprus on one side and Turkey on the other over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan warns Greece

Erdogan urged Greece to "stay away from wrong" actions backed by countries like France in the disputed waters, after rival naval exercises by Athens and Ankara in the region last month saw Paris step up its military presence in the region.

Macron on Thursday said Europeans must be "clear and firm with, not Turkey as a nation and people, but with the government of President Erdogan, which has taken unacceptable actions."

The French leader was speaking before the summit of the EU's seven Mediterranean nations which threatened Turkey with sanctions over its activities.

The latest tensions began after Turkey deployed the Oruc Reis research vessel and warships to the disputed waters on August 10 and prolonged the mission three times.

But Erdogan on Saturday dismissed such remarks and accused Macron of "lacking historical knowledge".

"Mr. Macron, you're going to have more problems with me," Erdogan threatened.