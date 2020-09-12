Historic peace talks have opened between the Taliban and the Afghan government, with the warring parties meeting face to face in Qatar even as violence continued on the ground in Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, the former chief executive for Afghanistan who is heading the peace process for Kabul, called for an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the ongoing toll of the war, saying 12,000 civilians have been killed and another 15,000 wounded since the US and the Taliban signed a deal in February.

"We have to use this exceptional opportunity for peace," Abdullah said at the talks' opening ceremony in Doha.

"We have to stop violence and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian ceasefire."

Abdullah was joined at the opening ceremony on Saturday by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The US-backed negotiations come six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap agreed in February.

Future political system

Pompeo urged warring Afghan sides to seize the opportunity to strike a peace deal.

"The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make," he said, adding that he hoped the solution would protect the rights of all Afghan and protect social progress, including the presence of women in public life.

"I cannot strongly enough urge you, seize this opportunity, he added.

Reducing violence

The talks come a day after the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which prompted the US to invade Afghanistan and topple the Taliban regime that had been sheltering Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The talks are being held in a large hotel conference room where chairs were dotted at socially distanced interval facing a banner emblazoned with the words "Afghan Peace Negotiations" in four languages.