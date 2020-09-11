WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israeli media mocks “peace” agreement with UAE
As the controversial deal between Israel and the UAE is implemented, comedians find new fodder for comedic appeal.
Israeli media mocks “peace” agreement with UAE
In this file photo taken on August 31, 2020, the Emirati, Israeli and US flags are picture attached to an air-plane of Israel's El Al, adorned with the word "peace" in Arabic, English and Hebrew, upon it's arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
September 11, 2020

An Israeli satirical show "Eretz Nehdert - Wonderful Country," has a new target in its sights: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a video posted online, the two leaders are seen sitting on an F35 flying across the desert, the theme-music of Aladdin “A Whole New World” playing behind them.

The episode, which depicts the two leaders as newly found lovers, takes aim at the controversial normalisation agreement signed between Israel and the UAE in August.

The episode mocked the "peace" which was brought about even though the two sides have never been in a state of war against each other, or fought. The lyrics sing out, "We say no more to the conflict...After years we have not fought each other...and finally we will bring calm to the residents of Dubai's cover."

One of the characters in the video impersonating Netanyahu sings "I am not like Begin (Menachem Begin, the former Israeli prime minister who signed the peace agreement with Egypt in 1979), and I have not given up anything." 

The reference is in regards to the widely held belief that, while in the past Israeli leaders were expected to give up something in their negotiations with Arab states for recognition, that seems to no longer be the case.

The characters playing Netanyahu and Bin Zayed continue to mock the agreement by saying: "We have brought an end to wars and murders ... We will live together as friends ... a new peace, there will be no more blood ... the peace of the brave."

RECOMMENDED

"New peace...new plane...just because of you."

References to a new plane, as the two leaders fly on an F35, is about a desire of the UAE leader MBZ to purchase cutting edge fighter jets from the US, a move that Israel is believed to be lobbying against

Leading US democrats have also suggested that the sale of F35 planes to the UAE would endanger Israeli security.

Satirising the UAE leader MBZ can have severe consequences as a Jordanian cartoonist found out last month. 

Emad al-Hajjaj was arrested in Jordan after the UAE pressured Amman. The cartoonist was charged with undermining relations between Jordan and the UAE and will be tried in a state security court run by the country’s intelligence service. 

It’s not clear whether the UAE will lobby Israel to do the same thing. 

Social: Israeli comedian mocks UAE-Israeli deal for achieving “peace” between two states that have never been to war

Social: The UAE pressured Jordan to arrest a cartoonist mocking MBZ. Will Israeli comedians be in the firing line now?

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat