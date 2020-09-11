Haunted by the ghost of one-term presidents such as his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande, French President Emmanuel Macron’s foreign policy ambitions are increasingly becoming more erratic.

In comments that showcase the best of Gaelic arrogance he recently stated “we Europeans need to be clear and firm" with Turkey, yet that message isn’t one that other European countries are on board with.

Macron’s woes, however, start much closer to home.

According to polls, Macron has struggled to maintain his popularity in the face of widespread protests. Macron’s approval ratings hover at around 30 percent and were as low as 18 percent at the height of the Yellow Vest movement.

With two years left in his presidency he has failed in his grand mission to transform the French economy. His sharp rhetoric against Turkey in the East Mediterranean and self-assumed role as a power broker in the Middle East has in part been about distracting from failures at home.

Yet, even Macron’s foreign policy outbursts have resulted in little so far.

Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institute for Prospective and Security in Europe (IPSE) told me that he thinks that Macron knows “time is playing against him.”

Dupuy believes that France is seeking to take advantage of that fact that the US is distracted in an election year and will likely be until a new president is sworn in 2021, giving Macron an opportunity to shape the politics in the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean.

Dupuy puts it as France seeking to take advantage of the “relative decline of America’s investment as a mediating and/or central power broker actor in the Middle East until the beginning of 2021.”

Nothing more than hot air?

One senior Turkish diplomat based in one of the Sub-Saharan countries told me that while Macron was very enthusiastic about French foreign policy in the ex-colonial provinces it has had very little to show for it.

“He was talking quite passionately about the G5 Sahel group, but nothing concrete happens in reality. In fact, France has lost power and credibility with some countries in the region,” the diplomat told me.

In the aftermath of Brexit, and shortly after his election victory in 2017, Macron put forward a vision that would have seen France take a wider role in the European Union and with countries working in harmony.

But things haven't quite worked out like that and Macron in the eastern Mediterranean has been more than willing to act alone.

In the annual gathering of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019, Macron thought he could bring US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in the same room and engineer a breakthrough for the 41-year-old enmity between the USA and Iran.

Trump called Iran ”the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism” during his speech to the General Assembly. Macron’s efforts were quashed at the outset.

Peace and bailouts

The same day that Macron was in Beirut last week, promising peace, prosperity and most importantly a bailout (if the political elite followed him) French soldiers opened fire on an bus in Mali, killing one civilian and wounding the two others. A reminder of another failed French intervention.

On the plane to Beirut, Macron told the Politico reporter Rym Momtaz that he is aware that he is making a risky bet and his political capital is on the table, a bet that could be repaid with greater influence in the east Mediterranean region.