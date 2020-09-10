The first day of consultations over Mali's political future has kicked off with police firing tear gas to disperse supporters of an alliance of political parties, a sign of a deepening rift over who should lead the post-coup transitional government.

About 100 supporters of the M5-RFP coalition, which led months of mass demonstrations against deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, clashed with police at the entrance to the conference centre, delaying the start of the talks.

The junta that toppled Keita on August 18 wants the transitional government to be lead by the military, while the M5-RFP and regional leaders have called for a civilian to take the role.

"They are trying to confiscate our revolution from us, we were very clear from the start. We want a civilian as president of the transition, not a soldier," said Bakary Keita, a senior member of M5-RFP.

Around 500 people are due to attend the forum, unfolding at a conference centre in Bamako, the capital of the impoverished West African state.

The talks mark the second round of discussions between the young officers who overthrew Keita and civilian representatives, many of whom had campaigned fiercely for him t o resign.

At stake is how the junta intends to make good on its vow, made just hours after the coup, to restore civilian governance and stage elections within a "reasonable time."

Early jubilation among many Malians over Keita's exit has been superseded by questions and also divisions about the speed of the handover and the military's role in the transition period.

The coup -- Mali's fourth since gaining independence from France in 1960 -- came after months of protests, stoked by Keita's failure to roll back a bloody insurgency and fix the country's many economic woes.

READ MORE:Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin

READ MORE: Mali coup leaders face severe international condemnation