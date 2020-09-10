WORLD
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, drones
The Saudi-led coalition said the Houthi group had launched the objects at civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.
Damage created by debris is seen, after ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell at a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2018 / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
September 10, 2020

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed a number of ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom .

In a statement published on Saudi state news agency SPA on Thursday, a spokesman for the coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen had launched the objects at civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, without giving more details. 

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthis said they had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital Riyadh using a ballistic missile and drones.

Yahya Sarea, a spokesman for the Houthi military, said the group used a Dul Faqqar ballistic missile and three Samad3 drones to attack an important target in Riyadh, without giving more details. The group have attacked Riyadh several times before.

"The attacks are a response to the enemy's permanent escalation and its continuing blockade against our country," Sarea said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He promised more attacks if Saudi Arabia "continues its aggression" against Yemen.

READ MORE:Hundreds tortured, more than 1,000 detained in Yemen's secret prisons

Protracted war

The Houthis took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most cities in 2014 after ousting the Saudi-backed government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Western-backed coalition that Saudi Arabia leads intervened to try to restore Hadi to power but the war, which has killed 100,000 people, has been stuck in a stalemate for years.

The conflict has led to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. 

READ MORE:UN warns arms from West perpetuate Yemen conflict

SOURCE:Reuters
