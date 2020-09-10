A second fire in Greece’s Moria refugee camp in Lesvos has destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze.

The second fire this week has left thousands of people in need of emergency housing, Greece’s migration ministry said on Thursday.

Early morning saw former residents of the country’s largest camp, which had been under coronavirus lockdown, return to the area to pick through the charred remains of their belongings, salvaging what they could.

Many had spent the night sleeping in the open by the side of the road.

Small new fires also sprang up in the remains of tents set up outside the camp, fanned by strong winds Thursday morning.

Covid-19 outbreak

Authorities say the original fire in the camp on the island of Lesvos was deliberately started Tuesday evening by residents angered by quarantine measures imposed to contain a Covid-19 outbreak after 35 people tested positive.

That blaze had left about 3,500 of the more than 12,500 people living in and around Moria homeless, and authorities flew in tents and were providing a ferry and two navy ships as emergency temporary housing.

More than 400 unaccompanied children and teenagers were flown to the mainland to be housed in other facilities late Wednesday.

But new fires sprang up in the unburnt parts of the camp Wednesday evening, damaging the greater part of what was left of the camp and sending thousands of people streaming out of the facility.