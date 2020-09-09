The last decade has been a turning point for Turkey’s space ambitions as the country strengthened its indigenous space-related know-how, moving up as a competitive player in the global arena.

As part of Ankara’s space program, RASAT and Gokturk 2 were launched in 2011 and 2012, sending the two Turkish-made satellites into orbit for earth observatory missions.

To strengthen the country’s production output in the space industry, the government was quick to establish state-of-the-art space systems at the state-funded institution called Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) centre in Ankara, which has been operational since 2015. The AIT operates Turkey’s mid-size satellite projects.

The head of Turkey’s Presidential Digital Transformation Office, Ali Taha Koc, announced on Tuesday that SpaceX will launch the fourth Turkish satellite to orbit by the end of this year. It is being built by Germany-based Airbus Defence and Space, which is among the pioneers in aerospace technology.

"With Turksat 5A, Turkey will have a coverage area that encompasses the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Africa," said Koc.

The satellite will be carrying 42 transponders and will be located at a somewhat unused Turkish orbital slot at 31 degrees East.

Another satellite, Turksat 5B, is also under construction by Airbus and it will be ready for launch next year - again by SpaceX.

Ankara has also been working on building its own Turksat 6A craft which is expected to be launched in 2022.

Turksat AS began the project of Turksat 5A and 5B in 2011 but it was delayed until Airbus Defence and Space were selected as prime contractor in October 2017, with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) acting as the local industrial partner.

Turksat 5A, 5B and 6A