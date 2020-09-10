A huge fire broke out on Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents nearly 40 days after the massive explosion that disfigured the capital last month.

A column of thick black smoke billowed from the port at midday, with orange flames leaping from the ground.

Smoke covered the capital and firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene. Army helicopters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire.

It was the second fire at the port this week. On Tuesday, a small fire erupted, also creating some panic, that was quickly extinguished.

Haitham, a 33-year-old worker at a company at the port, told AFP how he fled the new fire in fear.

"We were working when all of a sudden they started yelling at us to get out," he said.

"There was welding going on ... and a fire broke out. We don't know what happened.

"We dropped everything and started running ... it reminded us of the explosion."

The interim head of the port, Bassem al Kaissi, told Lebanese television channel LBC that the blaze started in the port's free zone, where an importer had stocked cooking oil containers and tyres.

The fire "started with oil containers before moving on to the tyres", he said. "It was either caused by the heat or by a mistake. It's too early to say."

Residents panicked

“We opened all windows and are in the corridor right now,” said Dana Awad, a mother of two girls in a Beirut neighbourhood. “I am still feeling the earth shake. Living a flashback.” She was referring to the tremor that preceded the August 4 explosion.

Panicked residents, still struggling to get over last month's catastrophic explosion, cracked open windows and called and texted each other to warn them of the new danger. Local TV stations said companies that have offices near the port asked their employees to leave the area.