A UN report has determined that weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to warring sides in Yemen are fuelling the six-year conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling.

The statement which came from UN investigators on Wednesday, declared that coalition air strikes in the past year may amount to war crimes, while the Iran-aligned Houthi movement carried out killings and other abuses that may also constitute war crimes, they said.

It was the third successive year that the panel of independent experts found that all parties had violated international law. This year's findings covered incidents from June 2019 to June 2020.

Countries including Britain, Canada, France, Iran and the United States continued their support to the warring sides "including through arms transfers, thereby helping to perpetuate the conflict," the UN panel said in a report entitled "Yemen: A Pandemic of Impunity in a Tortured Land."

"After years of documenting the terrible toll of this war, no one can say 'we did not know what was happening in Yemen'," said Kamel Jendoubi, chairman of the Group of Experts.

READ MORE: UN says half its Yemen aid programmes hit by lack of funds

Referral to ICC

The three experts urged the UN Security Council to refer the situation in Yemen to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for possible prosecutions.

The Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its regional foe, Shia Muslim Iran. More than 100,000 people have been killed and millions are on the brink of famine, aid agencies say.

READ MORE: The UK faces criticism for resuming weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

War crimes

"During this reporting period, the Group verified a further four airstrikes or series of airstrikes involving similar failures to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian objects," the report said of the coalition backing the government of Yemen's exiled president, Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

"Disproportionate attacks constitute war crimes under customary international law," it said.

They included "one of the deadliest airstrikes of 2020," launched by the coalition on February 15 on a village in the Al Hayjah area of Al Jawf province, "resulting in approximately 50 civilians killed and injured," it said.