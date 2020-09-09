Up to 95 percent of the coronavirus cases in Karachi have been asymptomatic, researchers said, shedding possible light on why Pakistan has been able to weather the pandemic.

Research by the Aga Khan University in Pakistan's largest city found that more than nine out of 10 people who contracted the coronavirus showed no sign of the disease.

Public health experts tested 2,000 people from several neighbourhoods across the sprawling metropolis of about 20 million.

"Ninety-five percent of those who tested positive for Covid-19 reported feeling no symptoms of the illness such as a cough, fever or sore throat," Imran Nisar, the study's lead researcher, told AFP.

Researchers said more surveys were needed to understand why so many cases appear to be asymptomatic in Karachi, but they suggested Pakistan's young population might have been a factor.

Less pressure on hospitals