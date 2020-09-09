A stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka that has been on fire since last week has left a kilometre-long oil slick across the Indian Ocean.

The country's navy said on Wednesday it fears an environmental disaster of epic proportions if the tanker explodes.

A fire first erupted on board last Thursday and was thought to have been completely doused on Saturday, but reignited a day later.

Sri Lanka's navy said there were no flames or smoke from the New Diamond vessel, which is carrying 270,000 tonnes of crude oil and 1,700 tonnes of diesel.

The fresh fire was triggered on Sunday by strong winds that pushed the crippled tanker about 20km closer to Sri Lanka's eastern shores.

A powerful tug boat was used to bring the drifting ship back to a location 68km from land, the navy said.