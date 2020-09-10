The Arab League has dropped a draft resolution condemning a controversial agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalise relations.

Palestine and Arab countries agreed to include an emphasis in the final agreement on commitment to a 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, two-state solution and the land for peace principle, a Palestinian diplomatic source said on condition of anonymity.

They agreed not to include a clear condemnation of the UAE-Israel deal, according to the source.

The source said some Arab states, attempted to add provisions to give a form of legitimacy to the normalisation deal. Those countries were not named.

“In response, Palestine presented a draft resolution that condemns the UAE-Israel normalisation deal,” the source said. “The Arab countries, however, voted down the draft,” he added.

On August 13, the UAE and Israel announced a US-brokered agreement to normalise relations, including opening embassies in each other' s territory.

Most of the Arab world has long rejected diplomatic ties with Israel in the absence of a peace deal establishing a Palestinian state on lands captured by Israel in 1967.

"An earthquake"

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki urged Arab nations earlier on Wednesday to reject the UAE-Israel deal.

Al-Malki described the deal between the UAE and Israel as “an earthquake" that hit the Arab consensus over the Palestinian cause.

He accused the US of pressuring other Arab countries to normalise ties with Israel, which he described as a “colonial and racist occupation."