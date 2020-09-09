Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh has sustained minor injuries when his convoy was targeted in Kabul in an explosion that killed at least 10 people and wounded a dozen more, officials said.

In a video posted on Facebook soon after the explosion, Saleh, with bandages on his left hand, said he had been travelling to his office when his convoy was attacked.

"I am fine but some of my guards have been wounded. My son, who was in the car with me, and I are both fine," Saleh said.

"I have some burns on my face and hand. The blast was strong."

Tariq Arian, Interior Ministry spokesperson said at least 10 dead bodies and 12 wounded people had been taken to Kabul hospital.

The Taliban, who have pledged not to launch attacks in urban areas under a deal with the United States, denied responsibility.

Abdullah, a shopkeeper who gave only one name, said the blast had blown out his windows.

"A shop that sold gas cylinders also caught fire, causing the cylinders to blow up," he said.

Saleh is the senior of Afghanistan's two vice presidents. The second is Sarwar Danish.

An outspoken Taliban critic, he survived an attack last year ahead of presidential elections.

At least 20 people – most of them civilians – were killed and 50 others wounded when a suicide attacker and gunmen targeted Saleh's Kabul office at that time.