Microsoft announces launch date for Xbox
The long anticipated release date for Xbox's latest next-gen gaming console has been set, with a discless version set to retail at $299. Sony is expected to reveal its PlayStation 5 price soon.
The two next-gen consoles will face fierce competition as gamers decide between which console to commit to. The last major game console release was in 2013.
September 9, 2020

The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut November 10, just ahead of the holidays.

There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.

A pared down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin September 22.

The Xbox Series X "represents a superior balance of power and speed in console design, advancing on all technological fronts to delivering amazing, dynamic, living worlds and minimize any aspects that can take you out of the experience," said Xbox head Phil Spencer.

The new consoles are being launched as more people turn to video games during the coronavirus pandemic and with the industry shifting to cloud-based games that are streamed online.

"The cloud creates a massive opportunity to stream console-quality games and play with the people you want, wherever you want," Spencer said.

New video games at launch include “Assasin's Creed Valhalla," “Gears Tactics," “Dirt 5," and “Watch Dogs Legion."

Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing for its PlayStaton 5 shortly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
