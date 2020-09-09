Rochester, New York's police chief has abruptly resigned along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterisation and politicisation" of his actions following the death of Black American Daniel Prude in police custody.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren told a City Council meeting on Tuesday that she had not asked Chief La’Ron Singletary to resign, though she said there was "information that was brought to light today that I have not previously seen before."

She did not elaborate.

Tension's over Black man's death

Rochester, a city of 200,000 people on Lake Ontario, erupted with protests last week after Prude's family released body camera footage showing officers had used a mesh hood and pinned the 41-year-old Black man, to the pavement during the March arrest.

When officers arrived, Prude, who was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time, was unarmed and naked in the road, according to the video.

Police ordered an initially compliant Prude to get on the ground, but after being handcuffed he became increasingly agitated.

Officers then put a "spit hood" on him, because he said he had contracted the coronavirus, and forced his head to the pavement. Moments later he lost consciousness.

He died in a hospital a week later, when life support was switched off.

READ MORE:Jacob Blake speaks for first time after being shot seven times by police

Possible cover-up

The release of the footage five months after Prude's death had raised questions of a possible cover-up and turned Rochester into the latest flashpoint in a summer of protests over racial injustice first sparked by George Floyd's May 25 death.

Seven police officers involved in the arrest were suspended last week.

"As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character," Singletary said in a statement, noting his 20 years on the force.

"The mischaracterisation and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for."

Singletary, 40, was named as police chief of Rochester in April 2019.