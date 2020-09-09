Saudi Arabia is reviewing the activities of a charitable organisation linked to a spying case and a separate alleged assasination plot in the US and Canada.

The Misk foundation markets itself as a non-profit organisation aimed at empowering the kingdom’s youth but has also been accused of serving as a vehicle to burnish the reputation of the country’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

However, it has also found itself associated with two major scandals in the United States. The first involves the Saudi plot to infiltrate Twitter by recruiting employees within the social media network and the second, an alleged assasination plot targeting a senior defector from the country’s intelligence services.

Bader Asaker, who was Misk’s secretary general at the time, is believed to be the foreign official who first made contact with the Twitter employees, according to the New York Times.

Saudi citizen, Ali Alzabarah, and Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen, were recruited and groomed by Saudi intelligence services using cash and gifts in order to pass on data about users Riyadh was interested in, according to the US Department of Justice.

Alzabarah is believed to have fled to Saudi Arabia, while Abouammo is in US custody. A third man, Saudi national Ahmed Almutairi, is also indicted and is believed to have been the pair’s handler.

The second controversy stems from a case filed by Saad al Jabri, a former senior intelligence official in Saudi Arabia, who fled the country after falling on the wrong side of the crown prince.