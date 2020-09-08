Talks between Turkish and Greek officials at NATO headquarters on how to avoid military escalations in the eastern Mediterranean have been postponed until later this week, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The "military de-confliction" talks, announced by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last week, aim to prevent an escalation arising from incidents such as a collision last month between Greek and Turkish warships.

The warships had been shadowing a Turkish vessel surveying for oil and gas in eastern Mediterranean waters in the west of Cyprus island. Ankara and Athens each claim the area as part of their continental shelf.

Military delegations from the two NATO members had been due to hold talks at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, following initial contact last week, but the Turkish sources said the meeting had been delayed until Thursday.

"Sit at the table"

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Greece of backtracking on an agreement to hold the technical talks - which will not address Turkey's Mediterranean mission, but could discuss establishing a hotline between the two militaries and consistent use of naval call signs.