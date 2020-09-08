Turkey and Iran have agreed to take steps together in the region in the interests of both countries, including joint operations against terrorist groups.

At the virtual 6th Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council meeting, co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Turkey and Iran reiterated their commitment to developing new economic cooperation areas to turn around declining bilateral trade volume, a joint declaration issued by the countries said.

The countries agreed to take steps, including joint operations against the PKK and PJAK – Iranian-based offshoot of the PKK terror group – as well as other terrorist organisations.

As the PKK/PJAK and all terror groups in the region pose a common threat to the security of both Turkey and Iran, both sides stressed that it is incumbent upon both countries to fully utilise existing cooperation mechanisms against the activities of PKK/PJAK elements and other terrorist groups along common borders and to take coordinated steps for result-oriented cooperation, including joint operations, to counter terrorism and organised crime, the declaration said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Stressing the importance of energy, both countries affirmed the importance of continuing cooperation in the field on the basis of mutually beneficial interests.

Both sides also agreed to further strengthen cooperation on tourism and culture after eliminating the risks of Covid-19.

Both countries reiterated their determination to further enhance good neighbourly relations nourished by their strong political will and expressed their resolve to effectively implement their bilateral decisions on the basis of mutual interests, the declaration said.