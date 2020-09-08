Russia will be sending 1,000 mercenaries from Syria to reinforce warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia in eastern Libya.

The mercenaries will be sent from areas in eastern Syria that are under regime leader Bashar al Assad’s control, particularly the northeastern Qamishli district.

They are between the ages of 20 and 45 and will each receive $2,000 per month to be a part of Haftar’s militia for five months, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Russia sent some 300 fighters to Libya in May for a period of three months.

It is estimated that Moscow has sent nearly 5,000 mercenaries from Syria to join the warlord’s militias in Libya.

Along with Russian mercenaries, Haftar’s militia also include Janjaweed militants from Sudan and rebels from Chad.

