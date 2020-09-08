More than 40 members of UN staff and their families have been infected by Covid-19 in Syria, according to a UN official who warned the illness was spreading in the war-torn country.

There were about 200 people including "staff and dependents, spouses, children, parents, who have displayed symptoms of Covid-19", said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"From these 200, there are 42 staff and dependents who have been confirmed positive with Covid-19," he added, speaking from Geneva, without specifying the nationalities of the infected personnel.

Three people had to be medically evacuated, but most of the others only had "mild" symptoms. The suspected cases were self-isolating for a 14-day period, he said, adding the virus had sickened people working at different UN agencies across the country.

"It caught us at a time where we have seen a very significant rise, or increase, in the level of Covid-19 in Syria," Laerke said.

"We believe community transmission is widespread, and that the actual cases exceeds those that are officially recorded."

Since the start of the pandemic, Syria has officially recorded 3,229 cases of Covid-19, with 137 deaths registered in zones controlled by Damascus, according to health ministry figures.

Increase in cases