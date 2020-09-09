The US will call back some 2,200 soldiers from Iraq by the end of September, a top commander has announced on Wednesday.

General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, told reporters that the number of US troops in Iraq will be brought down from about 5,200 to 3,000, according to the BBC.

He said the remaining soldiers will continue to cooperate with Iraqi security forces in “rooting out the final remnants” of Daesh.

During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhemi in August, Trump said American troops would leave Iraq but gave no timetable.

The talks between the pair came while attacks on American targets by pro-Iranian militants are on the rise and the Iraqi government faces calls to expel the roughly 5,000 US troops deployed in the country as part of anti-militant efforts.

Push to move out troops in Iraq, Afghanistan

The US military withdrew from Iraq in late 2011, leaving a small mission attached to the US embassy.

But additional American forces were deployed a few years later to support Iraqi forces in their war against Daesh, which carried out a devastating offensive in the summer of 2014.