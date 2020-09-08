“Any unknown language is an obvious challenge,” says Abbi, talking about the challenges she faced as an academic, “It took me a while to figure out the grammar, and only then did everything else around the language make sense.”

Abbi says she also managed to win the community’s trust in good time. “To be a woman is a blessing in field linguistics,” she says, “They think if a woman has come all the way to their village, leaving behind her husband and children, she must be serious about her work.” Furthermore, she says, “If you are a woman, they don’t want you to sit outside on the verandah; they ask you to go inside. Most times, I have been taken directly to the kitchen. What more can one want other than to be taken to the most private space of the house for a conversation?”

The last speaker of the Bo language, says Abbi, had become very attached to her. “Her name was Boa Sr. She became fond of me because she said whenever I visited her, she and others around her would speak their language. ‘Don’t go. Once you leave, everyone will be back to speaking in Hindi’, she would say.” Once, says Abbi, “We caught her speaking to birds. When asked about it, she said the birds are her ancestors. They are the only ones who understand her language, besides me [Abbi]”.

Make a cream to make people dark

There’s another insight of Boa Sr. During one of her field visits, Abbi saw that some of the tribes had hunted and skinned a spotted deer, and hung it from a tree. “Initially, Boa Sr did not like me or my team. When I asked her the reason, she said because we (brown people) were ugly,” says Abbi with a chuckle. Boa Sr added that, “white people are the ugliest”.

When Abbi told her in countries including India, creams are available to make one fairer, Boa Sr was aghast, saying, “Why is it so prized? Have you ever seen a skinned animal? They look like skinned animals! Why make creams to make people look ugly? They should make a cream to make people dark.”

Abbi’s relationship with Licho, the Sare speaker, was also one built on trust and mutual respect. Licho, says Abbi, was proud of her heritage and was an exceptionally intelligent person, with an active interest in preserving the Great Andamanese language.

Abbi remembers something unique which Licho shared: “She told me the word for a person who loses his/her siblings; it was ‘raupuch’.” Abbi verified this with another Great Andamanese Jero-speaker, Nao Jr (he passed away in 2009). Nao Jr, says Abbi, was surprised and asked her, “Don’t you have a word like this in Hindi or English?” When she said no, he immediately asked Abbi, “Don’t you love your brothers and sisters?”

Abbi calls Nao Jr her “guru”. Describing him as “soft-spoken, very polite and intelligent”, Abbi says that it was largely due to his help that she could produce, in 2012, the Great Andamanese Dictionary, an interactive English-Great Andamanese-Hindi dictionary of the endangered language of the Andaman Islands.

When the tsunami of 2004 struck, most of the tribes survived the natural calamity. Abbi says that all four tribes had their own knowledge systems they relied on to predict the disaster. For instance, the Onges drew from their knowledge of the kind of fish that are found at different levels of the sea water. But on that day, the Onges noticed unusual fish on the shores deposited by the waves -- that was the warning for them. The Jarawas saw the pattern of the waves change. The Andamanese, being “the most amalgamated with society amongst the three” were the “slowest to react”.

Boa Sr would later recount to Abbi how, “The water filled our cottages, and when it started coming till our ankles, we got worried.” They climbed a hillock on Strait Island deep inside the jungle, where they stayed for two days. The point to note, says Abbi, is “they were slow to react -- because their indigenous knowledge or instinct had eroded over time.”

The need to help the tribes assimilate now threatens to fundamentally alter the lives of the other tribes in the Andamans. “Many of the indigenous people, including the Great Andamanese, frequently come to Port Blair for provisions etc so there is high interaction between them and those living in Port Blair -- hence the chances of infection do exist,” says Dr. M. Sasikumar, deputy director of Andaman and Nicobar Regional Centre, Anthropological Survey of India, in the context of Great Andamanese-origin people getting infected with coronavirus. He also says, “Society has changed so drastically around them, there’s little scope to preserve anything, language or otherwise”.

Abbi says that moves such as offering ration and “mainstreaming”, have resulted in a situation where a people who fished and hunted now want “dal, chawal and chicken from the government.” Crucially, their immunity has decreased over decades because of such measures as transplanting them from their natural habitats into a different location, dietary intervention and manufacturing a dependence on a proto-urban lifestyle. Their vulnerability is just more pronounced now because of the pandemic.

Abbi says that in terms of what can be preserved of their culture and language, “For Great Andamanese, I fear it’s already too late. For Jarawas and Onges, my only advice to the government is to please leave them alone.”