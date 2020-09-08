Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu Spring’s shares soared as much as 85 percent on its debut on Tuesday after the company’s $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong attracted a record level of retail orders and boosted the fortunes of its low profile founder Zhong Shanshan.

Nongfu’s IPO price started at $2.77 and surged to $5.14, and as much as $387 million changed hands on the company’s first day of trading.

At the end of trading, its market value was estimated at nearly $48 billion - more than Danone SA, the French food company behind Evian and Volvic water and Danone yogurt.

The warm reception for Nongfu Spring, with individuals placing nearly $87 billion of orders, shows Hong Kong investors remain eager for ways to bet on China’s increasingly affluent consumers.

Tap water in China isn’t considered safe for drinking, and Nongfu Spring has tapped into a growing demand for bottled water as mistrust over water safety and Chinese consumers' increased purchasing power has boosted the market’s growth.

Based in the eastern province of Zhejiang, Nongfu Spring was founded in 1996 by Zhong and uses the slogan “Nongfu Spring tastes a bit sweet.”

The company ranked at the top of China’s packaged drinking-water market last year, with nearly a 21 percent market share, according to Frost & Sullivan. Its red-capped bottles are sold across China, from snack stalls to high-end hotels.

Tuesday’s stock jump pushed Zhong’s net worth to $51 billion, making him the second richest person in China, after Alibaba’s Jack Ma’s $51.3 billion and the third richest in Asia. Zhong owns 84 percent of Nongfu Spring.

Zhong is notable in that he is the only individual among China’s top five richest people who does not hail from the real estate or tech sector.

Zhong’s wealth was already boosted by the response to April’s IPO of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Company, which he controls a 75 percent stake of, catapulting his wealth to as much as $20 billion in early August as the stock surged by almost 3,200 percent.

The 65-year-old, known as a “lone wolf” in Chinese business circles, has kept a low profile and made few public appearances. He is not part of China’s legislative body nor any political consultation groups, which many successful mainland businessmen are.

Zhong’s rise

Zhong’s early life was marked by dramatic ups and downs.

Born in 1954 into a wealthy family in eastern China’s Hangzhou city, Zhong dropped out of school in fifth grade when Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution was sweeping the country and his parents were purged.