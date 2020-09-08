Iran's state television has announced that British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge.

"The 15th chamber of the Islamic Revolutionary Court summoned Nazanin Zaghari this morning with her lawyer... to notify them of a new indictment," said the state TV website Iribnews on Tuesday, which cited "an informed source" and gave no further details.

The report did not elaborate beyond saying that Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared on Tuesday morning before a branch of the country’s Revolutionary Court in Tehran, where she was first sentenced to prison on murky espionage charges in 2017.

Calls to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s attorney and the court were not immediately returned.

"Indefensible and unacceptable"

Britain's foreign office said that Iran bringing new charges against Zaghari-Ratcliffe was unacceptable and that she must not be returned to prison.

"Iran bringing new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is indefensible and unacceptable. We have been consistently clear that she must not be returned to prison,” a foreign office spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The new indictment comes as Britain and Iran negotiate the release of some $530 million held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

The shah abandoned the throne in 1979 and the Islamic Revolution soon installed the clerically overseen system that endures today. Authorities in London and Tehran deny that Zaghari-Ratcliffe is linked in any way to the repayment deal.

However, British daily The Guardian reported on Friday that UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace had for the first time acknowledged he was "actively" seeking to repay a debt to Iran to secure the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other Iranian-British detainees.