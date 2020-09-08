The top United Nations human rights official has called on Russia to conduct, or cooperate with, a full independent investigation into Germany's findings that opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Tuesday.

Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said on Monday.

The hospital has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month.

Moscow says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned.

"It is not good enough to simply deny he was poisoned, and deny the need for a thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into this assassination attempt," Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"It is incumbent on the Russian authorities to fully investigate who was responsible for this crime – a very serious crime that was committed on Russian soil."

Alarm over substance used

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said her government has concluded that Navalny, 44, was poisoned with Novichok.

According to Britain, Novichok was used against Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, both of whom survived, in an attack in England in 2018.