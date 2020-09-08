Leading Belarusian opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova is being held at the country's border with Ukraine after she resisted authorities' attempt to force her out of the country.

Kolesnikova was detained Monday in the capital, Minsk, along with two other members of the Coordination Council.

The three individuals were driven to the Ukrainian border, where authorities forced them to cross into Ukraine.

Kolesnikova refused and remained on the Belarusian side of the border in custody of Belarusian authorities.

The two other council members, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, crossed into Ukraine.

Kolesnikova was detained on Monday in the capital, Minsk, along with the two other members of the Coordination Council.

The three individuals were driven to the Ukrainian border, where authorities tried to force them to cross into Ukraine.

Kravtsov and Rodnenkov ended up crossing the border into Ukraine.

The Coordination Council was created by the Belarus opposition to facilitate talks with longtime leader President Alexander Lukashenko on a transition of power.

Witnesses said unidentified men had seized Kolesnikova and drove her away in a minibus marked "Communications."

"Forcing into exile"

France has slammed Belarus for forcing opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko into exile as part of a crackdown on protests against his August re-election, which critics say was rigged.

"France strongly condemns the arbitrary arrests and practice of forcing into exile several members of the (opposition) Coordination Council, as well as numerous demonstrators in recent days," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said "full light must be shed" on the case of Kolesnikova, with some reports suggesting that she was arrested after resisting a forced deportation into neighbouring Ukraine.

Torn up passport?

Meanwhile, there are reports that Kolesnikova tore up her passport at the border with Ukraine and threw the pieces away to foil an attempt by Belarusian authorities to make her cross into Ukraine, according to her associate Radnenkov.