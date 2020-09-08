China announces an initiative to establish global standards on data security, saying it wants to promote multilateralism in the area at a time when "individual countries" are "bullying" others and "hunting" companies.

The announcement, by State Councillor Wang Yi, comes a month after the US said it was purging "untrusted" Chinese apps under a program dubbed "Clean Network".

China's initiative calls for technology firms to prevent the creation of so-called backdoors in their products and services that could allow data to be obtained illegally, as well as for participants to respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and data management rights of other countries.

It also calls for participants to not engage in large-scale surveillance of other countries or illegally acquire information of foreign citizens through information technology.

It did not detail the nature of the initiative or say whether any other country had joined.

"Naked bullying"