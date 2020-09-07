President Donald Trump has said that he's getting the US out of "endless wars", but the top military leadership, beholden to arms manufacturers, isn't happy with him.

Speaking in front of the White House at a US Labor Day news conference on Monday, Trump said, "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are."

"The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

"But we're getting out of the endless wars. You know how we're doing," Trump said, days after allegations that he had mocked fallen soldiers.

'Hoax' story

Trump again dismissed a report in The Atlantic which claimed the president called fallen US soldiers as "suckers" and "losers".

"The story is a hoax," Trump said. "Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that."

Trump's fresh remarks came after nearly 700 US veterans signed a letter in support of his administration and condemning the "baseless" attacks by "anonymous sources," The Sun reported.

The letter, dated September 4 and obtained by Breitbard, said "anyone who knows President Trump has seen his love and reverence for our military and veterans."

"That is why we, veterans from every generation, are writing today to reaffirm our support for President Trump."