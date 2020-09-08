In the wake of the defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I, and the subsequent Turkish War of Independence, declaration of the Turkish Republic, and final abolition of the Ottoman caliphate, the post-Ottoman world has struggled to form a new basis of regional security that would guarantee peace, freedom and prosperity for the peoples of the Middle East.

Part of the disarray of the post-Ottoman region is by design: non-Muslim powers have openly stated that they have an interest in maintaining conflict and division in the Middle East to prevent the rise of a united Sunni world.

But much of the blame ought to be placed at the doorsteps of regional politicians who have failed to pursue policies that could integrate the region and instead pursued strategies that exacerbate ethnic and religious conflict for their own, short-term gains.

The most extreme example of the sheer madness of such a policy is the Syrian tragedy, where a despotic regime, headed up by a small coterie of an elite within a religious minority, intentionally stoked sectarian conflict to preserve their own power rather than to accede to even nominal political reforms that distribute power and resources more equitably within Syrian society.

But more generally, the despotic order of the Arab world, in leading the counter-revolution against the Arab Spring, has suddenly come to embrace the virtues of the nation-state, and promote local nationalisms, e.g., Egyptian nationalism, Saudi nationalism, and even an Emirati nationalism, as a shield against pan-Islamism (and pan-Arabism), trotting out the “nightmare” of the caliphate – and Daesh associating itself with it – as the only alternative to their local despotisms.

The protagonists in the ongoing Arab civil war that is now threatening world peace are, ironically, the very enemies that post-Ottoman theorists of the caliphate, such as the Syrian religious scholar and reformer Rashid Rida and the Egyptian lawyer-jurist, ʿAbd al-Razzaq al-Sanhuri, identified as representing the biggest challenges to the development of the Arab world after World War I – ethnic nationalism, on the one hand, versus religious obscurantism, on the other.

Their reformed conception of the caliphate which would function as a law-based federation rather than a centralised despotism along the lines of the late Ottoman state was their solution to integrating the peoples of the Middle East in a structure that recognised legitimate claims of self-determination while resisting claims of ethnic chauvinism and religious fanaticism.

For both Rida and Sanhuri, the key to developing this new political order was grounding it in law rather than the personality of the ruler. Both advocated a reformist conception of Islamic law that would preserve abstract principles and values of Islamic law while displaying a great deal of flexibility at the level of practice to suit the needs of the people in furthering their material and moral development, while at the same time guaranteeing the religious freedom of non-Muslim minorities.

Events of the last 100 years have proven thinkers such as Rida and Sanhuri to be correct. The pursuit of ethnic nationalisms and reactionary religious projects have destroyed the region.

The region stands on the verge of an abyss that can only be averted if regional states abandon narrow, self-interested policies designed almost entirely to preserve their own positions of power, and pursue steps that would promote the region’s integration so that politics ceases to be a zero-sum game and instead focuses on improving conditions for everyone.

The most populous states of the Middle East – Egypt, Turkey and Iran – bring immense human capital resources that could be directed toward rapid development if they are provided with the combination of financial capital, legal infrastructure and the limiting of arbitrary government intervention.

The Gulf states face the end of the hydrocarbon era and must wean their economies away from extraction and rent-seeking to productive investment. Opportunities for productive investment abound in their human capital-rich, but financial capital-poor, neighbours.

Achieving greater regional integration requires more than just a formal peace, however. It also requires domestic political reforms so that the states of the region are accountable to their own people.