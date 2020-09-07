The first recipe book from Palestine, which features multiple contributors and is soon to be published, brings together accomplished Palestinians to celebrate their love of food, culture and giving.

For Lama Bazzari, an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Nablus, as well as her daughter Farrah Abuasad, an eager poet and high school student, Palestine, their native home, is always close to their hearts.

Farrah uses her writings to connect people through food, as well as to help raise awareness over the difficult situation that Palestinian refugees and communities in Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan face.

Lama has dedicated years of work to running micro loans and angel investment funds to help set up small businesses for underprivileged women in Palestine and across the MENA region.

Last year, the mother and her teenage daughter joined arms and conjured up a noble project: to raise awareness and funds in aid of Palestinian communities through the sale of a not-for-profit recipe book. That resulted in “Craving Palestine”, a compilation of more than 100 recipes and stories generously donated by Palestinian chefs, musicians, artists, writers, poets, film-makers, entrepreneurs and many others, along with recipe dedications to Palestinian literary icons Edward Said and Mahmoud Darwish.

The book showcases a wide variety of recipes from traditional classics, passed down through generations, to modern, innovative reinterpretations of favourite dishes that will take any gastronome on a unique journey through Palestine. The many different contributing voices help others discover authentic, delicious specialties by introducing distinct aromas and flavours from each region of the Palestinian terroir.

“Food is one of the best forms to show how rich and complex Palestinian society is. The book displays this beautiful diversity of Palestinians”, Fadi Kattan, a Franco-Palestinian chef from Bethlehem and co-curator of “Craving Palestine” remarked. “There’s a person with a story behind each of the contributions”.

The contributors include US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, businessman Zahi Khouri, acclaimed poets and writers Naomi Shihab Nye, Susan Abulhawa, Lisa Majaj, Nathalie Handal and more.

Sofia Halabi, a Chilean-Palestinian chef living in Santiago, learned to cook as a child having been shown the ropes by her grandmothers. They themselves were adept at adapting recipes from Palestinian cuisine using products available in Chile. As she grew up looking into the history of her family and that special way of cooking coming from afar, Halabi was eager to delve into her roots.

It was not until she first visited the West Bank last year that she became inspired to incorporate Palestinian culinary traditions into her everyday work. Throughout her three-month stay, she found a new sense of belonging. “Since day one in Palestine, I felt this very strong connection and realised that it was home more than Chile”, she said, reminiscing about her trip.

When her only living grandmother passed away two weeks after she returned home, she realised she would have to be the one to keep the tradition of cooking alive. Proud of her heritage, she has since devoted herself to promoting and increasing awareness about Palestinian food in the largest Palestinian community in Latin America through pop-up dinners and other food events.

As a contribution to “Craving Palestine”, Halabi chose a cheese samosa recipe which she suggested is reminiscent of the Latin American empanada that may indeed have originally travelled from Palestine with the diaspora, and been adapted from the original sambousak.

“This specialty is so simple but fine!”, the Chilean chef uttered, “Palestinian food is all about few ingredients but distinct flavours”.

The skills of Palestinian mothers

The Trio Joubran, a band composed of three brothers from Nazareth playing traditional Palestinian music, are not just world-renowned musicians, they are passionate about cooking and have always enjoyed making and sharing food with their friends.