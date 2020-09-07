Saudi Arabia's King Salman has told Donald Trump his kingdom is eager to achieve a fair solution to the Palestinian issue as the US president urged the ruler for his help in negotiating with other Gulf countries to resolve the rift with Israel.

The leaders spoke by phone on Sunday following a US-brokered accord last month under which the United Arab Emirates agreed to become the third Arab state to normalise ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

King Salman reiterated a fair and permanent solution for Palestine was the main starting point of the kingdom's proposed Arab Peace Initiative, the kingdom's official news agency reported.

Trump told the ruler he welcomed the opening of Saudi airspace to flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and discussed ways to enhance regional security, a White House spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, a sermon referencing jews by the imam of the Grand Mosque of Mecca was interpreted by some as a sign of rapprochment between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The new relations between Israel and the Arab world has drawn condemnation from Palestinians and others who believe it is a "stab in the back" to the Palestinian cause.

Arab Peace Initiative

Under the Saudi proposal, Arab nations have offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and site of its holiest shrines, does not recognise Israel.

However, this month the kingdom said it would allow flights between UAE and Israel, including by Israeli airliners, to use its airspace. The announcement came just days after the kingdom let the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight use its airspace to reach the UAE.