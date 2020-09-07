The EU and Britain are back to haggling over Brexit with Britain giving ultimatums over a free-trade deal and the bloc warning the Brits to respect the original terms of the divorce.

The recent crisis was triggered after Britain warned the European Union that it could effectively override the divorce deal it signed unless the bloc agrees to a free-trade deal by October 15.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has brushed off fears about "no-deal" chaos if talks fail.

To further complicate things, in one of the most startling turns of the four-year Brexit saga, Britain has been reportedly planning new legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – a step that, if implemented, could jeopardise a treaty signed in January and stoke tension in Northern Ireland.

EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Monday that withdrawal terms that Britain agreed to before formally exiting the European Union "must be respected".

Sections of the internal market bill, due to be published on Wednesday, are expected to "eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement" in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs, the Financial Times said, citing three people familiar with the plans.

No-deal? No fears, says Boris

Britain left the now 27-nation EU on January 31, three-and-a-half years after the country narrowly voted to end more than four decades of membership.

That political departure will be followed by an economic break when an 11-month transition period ends on December 31 and the UK leaves the EU’s single market and customs union.

Johnson said an agreement would only be possible if EU negotiators are prepared to “rethink their current positions”.

"If we can't agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on", he will say, according to comments released by his office on Sunday.

Without a deal, the New Year will bring tariffs and other economic barriers between the UK and the bloc, its biggest trading partner.

Key sticking points

The key sticking points are European boats’ access to UK fishing waters and state aid to industries. The EU is determined to ensure a “level playing field” for competition so British firms can’t undercut the bloc’s environmental or workplace standards or pump public money into UK industries.

Britain accuses the bloc of making demands that it has not imposed on other countries it has free trade deals with, such as Canada.

Johnson has said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s” — the UK government's preferred description of a no-deal Brexit.

