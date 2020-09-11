As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the world, government measures to contain the virus have been witnessing a global pushback, with large numbers of people taking to the streets in various countries to protest the mandatory use of face masks and other lockdown rules.

Thousands have regularly flouted social distancing norms and rallied from Rome to Madrid, London to Melbourne in protest against what they believe to be government infringement on personal rights and freedoms.

According to a new French study which analysed the growing phenomenon, a socio-political profile of an “anti-masker” is beginning to emerge.

The Jean-Jaures Foundation, a think tank which conducted the study, found that people who reject mask-wearing are more likely to be older, female, and have a high degree of distrust in public institutions.

Respondents were spread across the political spectrum, with 46 percent identifying themselves on the right and 36 percent on the left. 63 percent of those surveyed who were against masks were women, the average age was 50, and most were highly educated.

In France, masks have been mandatory on public transport and all enclosed public spaces since July 20.

Antoine Bristielle, a professor who carried out the study, said that a number of Facebook anti-mask groups were examined, and findings were based on over 1,000 responses to an online questionnaire conducted in mid-August.

Bristielle concluded that a strong mistrust of political and media institutions, a rejection of constraints and elites, and a permeability to conspiracy theories, were accelerated by the use of social media, which allowed for a mobilisation against mask-wearing.

He said the findings overall illustrated the “hollow fragility of our democracies”.

Mistrust breeds contestation

In the qualitative part of the study, when respondents were asked to explain the reasons for opposition to mask-wearing, four main objections were cited.

The first two were related to the efficacy of the mask itself — they are not sufficient enough to protect against virus contamination, and dangerous because they cause breathing difficulties and are a “hive of bacteria”.

The third was the belief that the pandemic is a hoax and has never existed, and that governments were engaged in a scheme to deceive their populations.

So why are governments mandating masks if a pandemic does not exist?

The fourth line of reasoning provides an answer: masks are being used to subjugate people by depriving them of their freedom: a “muzzle” intended to gauge how servile a population could be before the heralding of a “new world order”.

Those who did not understand this are, as the popular lexicon goes, “sheep”.