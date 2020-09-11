Earlier this year, Israel began exporting natural gas. It was a significant development for a country which just a few years ago, was almost entirely dependent on imports to run factories and power plants.

What led to Israel’s energy transformation was the discovery of two giant offshore fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

The discovery of the Tamar gas field off the Israeli coast in 2009, and months later, the Leviathan field find, changed the hydrocarbon outlook of the region overnight.

These vast reserves have fuelled Tel Aviv’s dream of becoming a major player, aspiring to even one day supply Europe via liquified natural gas (LNG) exports.

Since then, half a dozen countries, which have shores on the eastern Mediterranean, have intensified efforts to find their own reserves. A few have succeeded - with big rewards.

For example, Egypt struck the massive Zohr gas field 4,000 metres below sea level in 2015. It holds an estimated 800 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas.

It is the largest field so far found in the eastern Mediterranean. As a comparison, Zohr is producing 2.7 billion cubic feet (bcfd) of gas per day - that one field alone is more than half of Pakistan’s total gas output.

Greek Cyprus administration also found gas in the deepwater Calypso field in 2018.

According to the US Geological Survey, just the Levant Basin, which includes the waters of Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Palestine and the divided island of Cyprus, contains 122 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.

Energy consulting firm, Wood Mackenzie, estimates that total gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean are about 125 TCF.

Driven by these discoveries, Ankara decided in 2017 to expedite their own search in the region.

It bought a seismic vessel and three drilling ships — Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni — to begin the search in the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea.