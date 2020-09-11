The US-Taliban deal signed in February explicitly identified the start date for the intra-Afghan dialogue: March 10. With the release of the final batch of Taliban prisoners, those talks will finally begin on Saturday—six months late.

The start of the intra-Afghan dialogue is welcome news. Afghans, including the Taliban, sitting side by side, now have an opportunity to end the war. But the long delay in the start of the talks gives ample reason to be sceptical of a breakthrough before US presidential elections in November.

Over the course of this year, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has deployed a range of tactics—including balking at the release of Taliban prisoners—to defer the initiation of the intra-Afghan dialogue. Even after the initiation of talks, he is likely to continue the use of obstructionist tactics at least into the November elections.

The reason: Ghani has the most to lose from a political settlement with the Taliban. It would almost certainly require that he step down as president. Ghani would probably have to hand over power to an interim government even before a final all-Afghan agreement is signed.

So it makes political sense for Ghani to wait till the fog clears after the US elections. Ghani likely hopes that a Joe Biden victory may at the very least buy his government some time as a new administration comes to power and develops its own Afghanistan policy. He may believe that he has little to lose, given US President Donald Trump’s resolve to leave Afghanistan.

The US-Taliban agreement requires a complete withdrawal of American forces by next April, and Trump’sforthcoming nomination of Will Ruger as ambassador to Afghanistan is just one of many signals of his desire to fulfill that commitment.

Ghani’s gamble is a dangerous one.Trump still has a chance to win the election. Biden’s lead has narrowed since August, especially in critical swing states. If Trump sustains this momentum, he could eke out a narrow electoral college victory, even if he loses the popular vote.

With his behavior this year, including precipitating an election crisis and repeatedly delaying prisoner releases, Ghani has severely, and perhaps irreparably, damaged his relationship with the Trump administration, which has had to resort to tough action—including the threat of a reduction in aid—to gain the Afghan leader’s compliance.

The continued necessity of stern prodding is reflected in the recent White House’s readout of National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien’s call with Ghani, which underscored “the need for intra-Afghan talks to start without delay.”

Personal relations with world leaders are paramount for Trump. Ghani’s antagonistic behavior may ensure that Trump follows through with a withdrawal regardless of whether the Taliban hold up their counterterrorism end of the bargain.

Furthermore, a Biden presidency would not meaningfully improve Ghani’s political fortunes. On Thursday, Biden expressed support for Trump’s plan to draw troop levels down in Afghanistan to below 5,000 by November. He shares Trump’s skepticism of the Afghanistan war and has pledged to end America’s “forever wars.”