In recent weeks, Thailand has been beset by pro-democracy protests including some of the largest demonstrations seen in years.

Young people are calling for constitutional reforms that protect free speech and curtail the powers of the military, which has been behind thirteen coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Concerned with rising inequality, the protestors have also turned their anger on one of the country's most beloved companies - T.C. Pharmaceutical, the maker of the popular energy drink, Krating Daeng, internationally known as Red Bull.

Krating Daeng was created in 1976 by Chaleo Yoovidhya, a son of poor Chinese emigrants who raised ducks for a living.

When Chaleo died in 2012 at the age of 89, he was the second richest man in Thailand.

Giving wings to protesters

Red Bull has been at the centre of controversy since 2012 when Chaleo’s grandson, Vorayuth Yoovidhya, killed a police officer in a road accident.

Vorayuth, also known as “Boss”, was speeding in a black Ferrari. He hit the police officer, who was on a bike, at a speed of 177 kilometres per hour (kph), dragging his body for a few metres before speeding away.

Even though the police tracked the car and Vorayuth was taken to a police station for questioning, he was released on bail. In subsequent years, the heir to the $20 billion Red Bull fortune continued to miss legal proceedings.

When the police finally decided to arrest him in 2017, it emerged that Vorayuth had left the country.

Since then, Thai people have questioned the country’s justice system where the rich seem to escape the law’s restrictions without questions. Vorayuth continues to live the high life and is often seen at Formula 1 racing events.

The case has become symbolic of rising inequality in Thailand, a country of 69 million people. Over the years, multiple attempts were made to hamper the investigation.

For instance, official records were tampered with to suggest that the Ferrari was travelling at a speed of 79 kph instead of 177 kph.

When in July it emerged that the office of Thailand’s Attorney General had decided to drop charges against Vorayuth, it became a national controversy.

Under public pressure, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tasked a commission to probe how the hit-and-run case was mishandled.