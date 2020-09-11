US President Donald Trump has boasted that he saved Saudi Arabia's crown prince from greater scrutiny over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an explosive new book.

In one of 18 interviews with legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward, Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman over the gruesome murder inside a Saudi consulate of Khashoggi, a US-based critic of the crown prince's rule.

"I saved his ass," Trump told Woodward for his forthcoming book "Rage," according to an excerpt published on Thursday by Business Insider.

"I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop," Trump said.

In an echo of the infamous 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the US leader appeared to accept his denials of election meddling, Trump noted that Crown Prince Mohammed denied involvement.

"He will always say that he didn't do it," Trump was quoted as telling Woodward.

"He says that to everybody, and frankly I'm happy that he says that. But he will say that to you, he will say that to Congress, and he will say that to everybody. He's never said he did it."

