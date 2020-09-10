Microsoft Corp has recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s main election campaign advisory firms that it was targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to three people briefed on the matter.

The hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months, the sources said.

A person familiar with SKDK’s response to the attempts said the hackers failed to gain access to the firm’s networks.

“They are well-defended, so there has been no breach,” the person said.

SKDK Vice Chair Hilary Rosen declined to comment. A Biden spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Possible election interference

The hacking attempts on SKDK come as US intelligence agencies have raised alarms about possible efforts by foreign governments to interfere in the November presidential election.