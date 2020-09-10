Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has proposed a complete ban on the slaughter of cattle in the country after parliamentary deliberation on Tuesday.

Rajapaksa made the proposition while addressing the party’s parliamentary group meeting, stating that cattle slaughter should be prevented since many opposed the practice. He received unanimous approval from the group.

Cabinet spokesperson and Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was quoted in local media saying that Rajapaksa said he “hopes to ban cattle slaughter” and that he would decide when to submit the proposal to the government.

The government announced today that the final decision pertaining to the ban will be delayed by a month.

If passed, beef imports will be allowed to cater to demand.

There is no official data demonstrating that the majority of Sri Lankans are in favour of a ban.

Majoritarian appeasement?

According to some observers, the timing of the proposal could be driven by political motivations.

“Buddhist monks have indicated they are strongly in favour of the move as eating beef is discouraged within the Sinhala Buddhist community for cultural reasons,” Roel Raymond, Editor in Chief at Roar Media, told TRT World.

Rajapaksa’s ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), which won a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections last month, largely draws its support from the country’s Sinhala Buddhist majority.

Could it be a tactic to offset some of the controversies the government finds itself embroiled in?

At the forefront is the 20th Constitutional Amendment bill, which would weaken curbs on presidential powers. The government has kickstarted the legislative process following the amendment draft’s publication last week.

Raymond highlighted that talk of a ban also coincided with the swearing-in of Premalal Jayasekara, an MP of the SLPP who was convicted in August of murdering an opposition activist at a 2015 election rally.

“The public outrage sparked by Jayasekara’s swearing-in was diffused to some degree by the proposal to ban cattle slaughter. So there’s a degree of political calculation evident here,” she said.

Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Executive Director of the Colombo-based Centre for Policy Alternatives, considers the ban as “part of the appeasement of the Sinhala Buddhist majority” that will come “at the expense of the Muslim community.”

“It is another blow at the pluralism of the population,” he told TRT World.

The impact of a ban might be felt disproportionately by marginalised sections of society.

Raymond noted that it would affect domestic milk farmers who often sell male animals for meat.

“However, rural Sri Lankans are moving away from domestic production of milk and it is mostly run by large farms owned by the government and the private sector.”