The United States has revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals as of September 8, as part of the Trump administration's push to block entry of students and researchers from China believed to have links to the Chinese military.

"We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party's goals of military dominance," a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier, in a speech in Washington on Wednesday, Chad Wolf, the acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security repeated US charges of unjust business practices and industrial espionage by China, including attempts to steal coronavirus research, and accused it of abusing student visas to exploit American academia.

"We are blocking visas for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China's military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research," he said.

Wolf said the United States was also "preventing goods produced from slave labour from entering our markets, demanding that China respect the inherent dignity of each human being," an apparent reference to alleged abuses of Muslims in China's Xinjiang Uyghur region.

Links to the Chinese military suspected

Some Chinese students enrolled in US universities said they received emailed notices from the US embassy in Beijing or US consulates in China on Wednesday informing them that their visas had been cancelled.

Nearly 50 students holding F-1 academic visas including postgraduates and undergraduates said in a WeChat chatroom the notices stated they would have to apply for new visas if they wanted to travel to the United States.