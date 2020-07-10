NEW JERSEY — Jacob Chang, a 20-year-old Chinese student at Ohio State University (OSU), never thought that he was at risk of deportation from the US. “We talk about ICE (Immigration and Custom Enforcement) all the time but it is always in relation to undocumented students, no one ever mentions international students.”

Chang’s legal status to stay in the country has been challenged by the recent announcement made by US Immigration and Custom Enforcement. It states that all nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 visa holders will be sent back or barred from attending school in America should they only be taking online classes. This decision could potentially impact nearly one million international students in the US, especially if their universities decide to transfer all their teaching online.

Chang, a political science and psychology major, is a rising junior and has spent two years in America. He is preparing for his LSATs and plans to apply to law school next year. With the backdrop of the unpredictable pandemic, he says, this recent decision further exacerbates the panic and anxiety among foreign students. “It is really inhumane and cruel.”

He says going back to China would be devastating for him and it would be nearly impossible to access course materials because of China’s “Great Firewall.” Besides that, “I have a life here,” he said. “This is my home country now. China is only my country of origin.”

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have filed lawsuits on Wednesday in a federal court in Boston to challenge this new ICE regulation. More than two dozen universities across America have filed amicus briefs in support of Harvard and MIT lawsuits.

"We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international students ⁠— and international students at institutions across the country ⁠— can continue their studies without the threat of deportation," Harvard President Lawrence Bacow wrote in a statement addressed to the Harvard community.

Jenny Lee, a professor in the Center for the Study of Higher Education at the University of Arizona, said she was in disbelief when she heard the news. “But soon realized this should not be surprising considering the administration's past anti-immigration proposals and policies,” she said. In a recent Op-Ed, she wrote, that international students should not be treated as “political pawns.”

Ohio State University announced that for the forthcoming fall semester, it will be adopting a hybrid approach, offering both in-person and online classes. There is a feeling that the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state may yet place these plans in jeopardy.

Chang is closely monitoring the steps his local government is taking to curb the uptick in cases. He understands that there is a possibility of a complete lockdown which could subsequently mean - according to this new policy - an immediate departure from the country. “The earliest flight I can book back to China is a month later,” he said.