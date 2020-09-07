Delegates from Libya's rival administrations have met for talks in Morocco, more than two weeks after the two sides announced a surprise ceasefire.

The meeting on Sunday, held at the initiative of Morocco which hosted peace talks in 2015 that led to the creation of a United Nations-recognised government for Libya, kicked off in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Rabat.

Dubbed "Libyan Dialogue", the talks brought together five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from a self-styled parliament headquartered in the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk.

"The kingdom is ready to provide Libyans with a space to discuss (issues), according to their will, and will applaud them regardless of the outcome," Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said.

"Morocco has no agenda or initiative to submit" to the two sides, Bourita added.

A solution to Libya's crisis must be decided by the Libyans themselves under the auspices of the UN, he said, before delegates met behind closed doors.

READ MORE:Will Libya’s latest ceasefire bring about a lasting political settlement?

Decade-long crisis

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The crisis worsened last year when warlord Khalifa Haftar, who backs the Tobruk parliament and is supported by Egypt, the UAE and Russia, launched a militia offensive to seize the capital Tripoli from the GNA.

Haftar was beaten back earlier this year by Turkish-backed GNA forces and fighting has now stalled around the Mediterranean city of Sirte, the gateway to Libya's eastern oil fields and export terminals.