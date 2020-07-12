The United Nations Security Council has approved aid deliveries to Syria through one border crossing from Turkey, a day after its authorisation for the six-year-long humanitarian operation ended, leaving millions of Syrian civilians in limbo.

The United Nations describes the aid delivered from Turkey as a "lifeline" for Syrians in the country's northwest.

The 15-member council had been deadlocked, with most members pitted against Syrian allies Russia and China, which abstained on Saturday in the council's fifth vote this week on the issue.

Veto-powers Russia and China wanted to halve the approved Turkey border crossings to one, arguing that the northwest of Syria can be reached from within the country.

They also wanted to include language that Western diplomats said blamed unilateral sanctions on Syria for the humanitarian crisis.

German UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen told his Chinese and Russian counterparts to report back to their capitals that he had asked: "How those people who gave the instructions to cut off the aid of 500,000 children ... are ready to look into the mirror tomorrow."

One crossing for one year

Council members had also been split on whether to renew authorisation for six months or one year. The short resolution finally adopted on Saturday, which was drafted by Germany and Belgium, simply authorised one crossing for one year.