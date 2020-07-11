The UN Security Council has failed to find a consensus on prolonging cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria after Russia and China vetoed an extension and members rejected a counter proposal by Moscow.

After Moscow and Beijing wielded vetoes for a second time this week, only three countries joined Russia in backing its proposal to cut the number of aid transit points from two to one.

China supported Russia, but seven countries including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Belgium voted against, with four abstentions.

An attempt by Russia to pass a similar resolution also failed earlier this week.

Authorisation for the transport of aid to war-torn Syria, which has existed since 2014, expires later Friday.

Stopping cross-border aid would be "a devastating blow to the millions of Syrian families who rely on this aid for clean water, food, health care and shelter," warned the NGO Oxfam.

Thirteen countries voted in favour of an earlier German-Belgian draft, but Moscow and Beijing opposed the extension because they favour a more limited proposal.

European countries and the US want the maintenance of two crossing points on the Turkish border -- at Bab al Salam, which leads to the Aleppo region, and Bab al Hawa, which serves the Idlib region.

The UN authorisation allows the body to distribute aid to displaced Syrians without needing permission from regime.

Russia and China argue that the UN authorisation violates Syria's sovereignty, and that aid can increasingly be channeled through Syrian authorities.

The latest proposal by Russia, which claims to want continued aid for the insurgent Idlib region, would have kept only the Bab al Hawa access point open, and for one year.

Moscow claims that more than 85 percent of current aid goes through Bab al Hawa and that the Bab al Salam entry point can therefore be closed.

Western countries oppose it, with the US having described two entry points as "a red line."

In January, Moscow, Syria's closest ally, succeeded in having the crossing points reduced from four to two and in limiting the authorisation to six months instead of a year.