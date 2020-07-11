Police have fired tear gas in Mali’s capital as scattered groups came out for a second straight day of anti-government protests, defying the president's latest call for dialogue.

The turnout was far smaller than the thousands who surged through the streets on Friday, briefly occupying the state television station and setting fires.

At least one person was killed on Friday, said Djime Kante, spokesman for the Gabriel Toure hospital in Bamako.

Tear gas wafted into the hospital on Saturday, and the wounded continued to arrive. "At this moment there are more than 40,” Kante said.

Friday’s developments marked a major escalation in the growing movement against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who still has two years left in office in this West African country long destabilised by militants.

His overnight address to the nation took a conciliatory gesture days after he had tried to appease the protesters by promising to revamp the constitutional court whose legislative election results in April have been disputed by several dozen candidates.

“I would like once again to reassure our people of my willingness to continue the dialogue and reiterate my readiness to take all measures in my power to calm the situation,” he said.

Mali opposition figures arrested

Mali's security forces arrested more opposition leaders on Saturday and Prime Minister Boubuou Cisse said four people had died in major unrest in the vulnerable Sahel nation.

An almost insurrectional atmosphere pervaded the capital Bamako as authorities cracked down on the opposition alliance known as the June 5 Movement, even as Cisse promised a government "open to facing the challenges of the day".

A total of six opposition figures have been detained in two days as the movement vowed to turn up the heat until embattled President Keita quits.