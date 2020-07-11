Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv, protesting what is widely seen as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

With economic stress deepening in recent weeks, many Israelis think the government has not done enough to compensate hundreds of thousands of workers who lost their jobs as a result of restrictions and shutdowns. Unemployment has surged over 20%, and Netanyahu has seen his popularity plummet.

The protest was organised by unemployed, self-employed, entrepreneurs and business owners who gathered in central Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square. Participants wore masks, but did not appear to be following social distancing rules. One man held a photo of Netanyahu with the words “The No. 1 Corrupt Person.”

“We are not working already nearly five months and unfortunately most of us have not received any compensation from the Israeli government and this is really a tragedy,” said Daniel Tieder, a protester. “In every country all over the world people have received compensation and support from their government. Unfortunately, here in Israel, nothing yet.”

'Safety net'

On Thursday, Netanyahu announced an economic “safety net” promising quick relief to the self-employed and stipends over the coming year for struggling workers and business owners. The government is expected to approve the plan on Sunday.

But the large turnout at Rabin Square was a sign of widespread discontent with the government’s policies.

'Grave crisis of confidence'

While salaried workers sent on furlough received unemployment benefits, the self-employed said most had been waiting months for promised government aid.

"There is a very grave crisis of confidence between us and the government," Shai Berman, one of the protest organisers told Israeli public radio ahead of the rally.

"We are part of a very large public which is feeling growing distress and wants to demonstrate and simply does not believe the promises," he added.